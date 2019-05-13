Smaller parties share views on security

A number of smaller political parties in the country have expressed diverse views on the state of Ghana’s security in the wake of the recent reports of kidnapping cases.
While some of the parties described the situation as worrisome, others contended that the recent security challenges were not that gloomy and that the media “have over-exaggerated the issue”.
The parties are the National Democratic Party (NDP), the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), and the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP). A political pressure group, the Independent Candidates Association of Ghana (ICAG), also shared its view.
In an interview with the Daily Graphic, all the parties agreed that more security mechanisms needed to be put in place to ensure that citizens did not live in fear.
They also said the country’s security structure must be planned in a way that no political party, group or individual would be allowed to foment trouble without being punished.
Background
Ghana’s security situation has been in the news for the past few months following the consistent media reportage on kidnapping cases.
The issue gained the public’s attention when three girls in Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region were abducted by some yet-to-be identified persons.
Although the police administration is yet to unravel the kidnapping cases, the administration has given an assurance to the public that it is working tirelessly to address the issue.
During this year’s May Day celebration, former President John Mahama bemoaned what he described as an unprecedented insecurity in Ghana.
LPG on changes
The Founder and leader of the LPG, Mr Percival Kofi Akpaloo, said although the party agreed that the country was experiencing a bit of security challenges, “the issue is not that alarming”.
“We are acting as if these recent kidnapping and others were not happening before. During the Mahama-led administration, the country encountered similar insecurity situation. Why are we acting as if the situation is that bad?” he asked.
NDP on community
The General Secretary of the NDP, Mr Mohammed Frimpong, attributed the country’s security situation to what he termed as the inability of the local government participation in the security planning.
He said for security to be properly planned, it must first start at the local level where the community must be involved in the entire security structure.
“NDP believes that the establishment of Community Organisation Bureau (COB) will go a long way to engage the services of people to monitor activities at the local level,” Mr Frimpong said.
ICAG
The Chairman of the Independent Candidates Association of Ghana (ICAG), Richard Nana Asare, said the divisiveness in the security agencies was partly responsible for the present state of Ghana’s insecurity.
He blamed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for “bringing separation among the country’s security agencies”.
GCPP
The Chairman of GCPP, Dr Henry Herbert Lartey, admitted that the recent security challenges were a bit worrying, particularly the kidnapping cases because Ghanaians “are not used to that sort of criminal activities”.
However, he said, the entire security of the nation could not be left in the hands of the country’s security agencies and that the public must take active part in helping the police to discharge their duties.