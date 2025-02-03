Featured

Sam George condemns Afenyo-Markin’s behaviour towards Clerk of Appointment Committee

GraphicOnline Politics Feb - 03 - 2025 , 07:53 2 minutes read

The Minister-nominee for Communications, Samuel George, has strongly criticised Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Ranking Member of the Appointments Committee, over what he describes as “despicable behaviour” towards the Clerk of the Committee, Madam Gifty Jiagge Gobah.

His remarks follow accusations by Minority MPs on the committee that Madam Gobah had sidelined them in critical aspects of the vetting process, particularly during the session involving Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

They claimed that under the previous administration, the same clerk ensured that the then-Minority received draft reports before they were signed, implying that the same practice was not being followed under the current arrangement.

Expressing his outrage in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, February 2, 2025, Sam George condemned Afenyo-Markin’s alleged actions, calling them “shameful” and “misogynistic”.

"I am appalled at the despicable behaviour of @AfenyoMarkin towards Madam Gifty Jiagge Gobah," he wrote.

"This shameful behaviour is unbecoming of a Leader of the august House. I am absolutely certain he would not have dared to do this to a male Clerk of Parliament."

The MP stressed that Madam Gobah, having served in Parliament for 18 years, deserved the respect her position commands. He urged all well-meaning members of society and Parliament to condemn what he described as “misogynistic and narcissistic behaviour”.

He further called on the Clerk of Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, to formally raise the issue with Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

"After the House has passed the Affirmative Action Law, we cannot condone and be complicit in such uncouth behaviour," he insisted.

Offering words of encouragement to Madam Gobah, Sam George commended her poise and composure, even under intense criticism.

"Madam Gifty Jiagge Gobah, I and many more decent people stand with you," he wrote.

"Be encouraged and stand strong with your head held high. Your poise and composure even when you were under the barrage of insults is remarkable. Such a role model for our daughters."