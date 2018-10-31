Saboba District Assembly to end child marriage

The Saboba District Assembly has reiterated its firm commitment to end child marriage in the district and empower victims to develop skills to enhance their opportunities in life.
In line with this, the assembly is collaborating with relevant stakeholders to construct shelter for rescued victims of child marriage in the area.
The District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr George Bingrini, who disclosed this at a Town Hall meeting of the assembly on Monday entreated the public to report such incidents to the appropriate authorities for the perpetrators to be punished to serve as deterrent to others.
Organised by the Ministry of Information in collaboration with the district assembly, the Town Hall meeting provided a platform for the citizenry to raise their concerns, particularly development issues.
It also afforded government officials the opportunity to explain the government’s programmes and policies to the citizenry.
Livelihood empowerment
Touching on livelihood empowerment, Mr Bingrini said about 1,671 people had been enrolled onto the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme as of October this year, thereby bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 3,443 in the district.
He said the district in its quest to resource Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) to contribute their quota to national development, distributed small ruminants, fridges, sewing machines, corn mills and polytanks to the PWDs, adding that “some also received cash for petty trading, school fees, medical bills and farming”.
“The National Health Insurance Scheme targeted a population of 45,727 but as of September 2018, the target achieved was 30,421 which represents 66.52 per cent. It is also refreshing to state that all 2017 claims have been paid” he added.
Education
On education, the DCE said the assembly was pursuing a deliberate policy to create a conducive teaching and learning environment in various schools,
“In this regard, the assembly is addressing the infrastructure needs of schools with critical classrooms deficits by constructing several classroom blocks with ancillary facilities and renovating a number of classroom blocks” he said.
In a speech read on his behalf, the Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Saeed, appealed to the residents to exercise restraint as the government was working hard to bring massive development to the district through the implementation of its various policies and programmes.
Participants in the meeting lauded the government for the various interventions it had implemented to transform the lives of the people and called on the government to scale up the interventions to various deprived communities in the district.