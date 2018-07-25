RTI Bill cannot be passed now – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has disclosed that the much talked about Right to Information Bill is not likely to be passed before the House rises on
Saturday July 28, 2018 .
Follow @Graphicgh
The right to information is a fundamental human right guaranteed by the country’s 1992 Constitution and
The bill, when passed, will give substance to Article 21 (1) (f) of the Constitution which states: “All persons shall have the right to information subject to such qualifications and laws as are necessary
Speaking at a meet the press event Wednesday, the Suame MP said Parliament may consider the passage of the bill when the House reconvenes.
“We have so many clauses to consider and yet parliament is taking an adjournment on Saturday, it will not be possible for us to complete it [Right to Information Bill].
“We will continue in the next meeting but I do know that the next meeting is also the budget meeting so we’ll see what to do but I can assure that if we’re not able to complete it in the budget meeting certainly the civil meeting, we will be able to bring it to a closure,” the
The Right to Information Bill was first drafted in 1999 under the supervision of governance think-tank, Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA).
The document went through
credit: Starrfmonline