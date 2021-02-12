Retired teacher elected Savannah Region Council of State representative

A 65-year-old teacher and a former Principal of the Bagabaga College of Education in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region, Alhaji Adam Zakaria has been elected as the Savannah region representative on the Council of State.
Alhaji Zakaria, a teacher by profession who retired on the rank of Director 2 of the Ghana Education Service (GES) had all the 14 members of the electoral college voting for him to represent the region on the Council of State today.
His two main contenders, Jawula Muhamadu Nurudeen, 71, a traditional ruler and farmer and Mohammed Adam Abdul, 46, a lecturer polled no vote in the contest while a third person, Mohammed Tohir, 42 and a regional director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) withdrew from the poll.
The election in the region was peaceful and supervised by the Regional Directorate of the Electoral Commission (EC) led by its regional director, Mr Johnson Akafia.
Profile
Alhaji Zakaria who was born in Bole to Maluwewura Zakaria of Bole and Mantewuche Achulo of Buipe attended Bole L.A. Primary and Middle Schools, Bawku Secondary School, Bagabaga College and the University of Cape Coast where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics (Second Class Upper) and later, a Master’s Degree in Management.
He taught as a professional Teacher in Mole L/A. Primary (Damongo), Bagabaga College (Tamale), Alfata Institute (Libya), Accra Academy (Accra), Butterworth College (South Africa) and retired compulsorily as Principal of Bagabaga College in December 2015 on the rank of Director 2 of Ghana Education Service.
Amongst other positions he held outside his profession are National Secretary of Gonjaland Youth Association, Presiding Member of Bole District Assembly, Board Member of Electricity Company of Ghana, Board Member of Bui Power Authority, Member of Regional Executive (NPP)(N/R) Chairman of NPP Finance Committee (N/R), Chairman of NPP Disciplinary Committee (N/R), Member of NPP Council of (N/R), Chairman of NPP Council of Elders (Savannah Region) and Chairman of NPP Election 2020 Advisory Committee (Savannah Region).