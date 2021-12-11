Residents demonstrate over lack of development projects in Sunyani

Some residents in Sunyani yesterday staged a peaceful demonstration on the principal streets to show their disapproval of lack of development projects in the Bono Region in general and the Sunyani Municipality in particular.
On top of the list of demands by the protesters was the construction of a new sports stadium in Sunyani instead of the renovation of the Sunyani Coronation Park as announced in the 2022 Budget and Financial Statement presented to Parliament by the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta.
As early as 6.30 am, the protesters converged on the Sunyani Victoria Park wearing specially designed red and black T-shirts bearing inscription: "Bono deserves better and Bono deserves better.
Even though the demonstration was organised by the Sunyani Youth Development Association (SYDA), they were joined by a cross-section of residents, including the aged and businessmen who share in the demand of the organisers.
Before the demonstrators began their march, the Krontihene of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Oboaman Bofotia Boamponsem, advised them to stage the demonstration devoid of violence.
Placards
The demonstrators held placards some of which read: "Bono needs its fair share of the national cake", "Fix our children park", "Sunyani deserves better- 65,000 capacity stadium", "Where is the 153 million pounds money for Sunyani water expansion", "Bring back our airport', "Gentility is not stupidity", "Fix our town roads", among others.
They marched from the Victoria Park through the Cocobod Roundabout amid drumming, dancing and singing under a heavy security made up of policemen and officials from the Ghana Prisons Service.
The demonstrators later presented their petition to the Omanhene of the Drobo Traditional Area, Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II, who received it on behalf of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs who assured them that the issues in the petition would be discussed at the end of year meeting of the house next week.
Demands
Before presenting the petition, a Sunyani-based businessman, Mr Ransford Antwi, said they chose to present the petition to the Regional House of Chiefs "because we know you share in our development aspirations".
Mr Antwi explained that even though they presented a petition through the Bono Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to express their displeasure at the government's intention to renovate the Sunyani Coronation Park instead of building a new stadium, "the petition did not see the light of the day".