Release funds to complete Bolgatanga-Bawku-Polimakom road project- NDC urges govt

The Upper East Regional branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the government to honour all financial obligations to the contractor executing the 117.9 kilometre Bolgatanga-Bawku-Polimakom road project.

"We hold the view that if the necessary payments are advanced to the contractor, the project will be completed as scheduled to bring relief to motorists and drivers," they said.

Press conference

Addressing the maiden edition of the Upper East Must Know Series last Tuesday , the Regional Communication Officer of the party, Abdallah Jonathan Salifu, said there must not be further delays to the road project since it had already suffered enough delays.

The NDC party in the region has Instituted the series to periodically engage the media on pressing issues pertaining to the region.

The press conference centred on the abandoned road project and the shortage of

routine vaccines against the six childhood killer diseases in the region.

The contractor executing the road project, Queroz Galvao has abandoned it apparently due to the non-payment of funds.

All equipment at the various construction sites of the project have been moved away, Graphic Online has gathered.

Redeem promise

He said " we wish to remind President Akufo-Addo of his pledge to the chiefs and people of the region to complete th road project as scheduled during his tour of the region.

"We know this government cannot be trusted in redeeming promises but we do ot expect them to renege on this one" he indicated.

He alleged that about 400 workers engaged by the contractor have been laid off due to government's failure to honour its financial obligations to the contractor.

Further, he urged transport owners, drivers and the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU) to join the call for the continuation and completion of the project for the benefit of all.

Benefits

He reiterated the need for the government not to abandon the project considering the enormous benefits it will bring to the region and the country.

He stressed " the project when completed will among other benefits lower vehicular operating cost, reduce travelling time and cost of transporting cargo.

Additionally, it will enhance economic activities, improve public transport, create jobs and improve pedestrian and vehicular safety as well.

Similar abandoned projects

Mr Salifu said similar projects have been abandoned in the region, notably the Navrongo-Naaga road, Chuchuliga-Sandema-Fumbisi-Wiesi road as well as a section of the Missiga-Kulungugu road project.

He stressed " all these important road projects have been abandoned by the respective contractors as a result of the government's unwillingness to commit funds to complete them.

"There is nothing worth pointing to in the region in terms of development for the past six years the NPP led government assumed the reigns of power," he indicated.

Shortage of vaccines

Touching on the shortage of routine vaccines, he urged the government to take urgent steps to procure the vaccines and supply them to health facilities in the region.

This, he noted, will avert any outbreak of the deadly childhood diseases in the region.

Furthermore, he called on President Akufo-Addo to drastically down wasteful by reducing the size of the government, suspend non-essential projects such as the national cathedral and chanel the savings to address the challenges confronting the health sector and others that are begging for similar attention.