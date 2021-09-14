Rekindle commitment for NPP victory - Minister urges women’s wing

The Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, has admonished the women’s wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to work towards a resounding victory in the 2024 general election.
“The women’s wing has a pivotal role towards achieving the party’s agenda of breaking the eight-year cycle in 2024 to continue to steer the administration of the country to improve the lives of the people,” she stated.
Mrs Assan said this during a ceremony to officially launch the Agona West Constituency women’s wing at Agona Swedru in the Central Region last Saturday.
The event, which will be replicated in all the 23 constituencies in the region, formed part of the minister’s vision and agenda to mobilise the women base to be actively involved in party activities to brighten the party’s chances of winning the next election.
A former UCC executive of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON), the students wing of the NPP, Madam Dorcas Danquah donated GH¢2,000 in support of the women’s wing.
All hands
Mrs Assan stated that for the NPP to walk over the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 election, there must be an all hands-on-deck approach to it with the women’s wing playing a lead and commanding role.
“I wish to urge the women in the party to avail themselves and lead the campaign in the run-up to the next election towards securing a convincing and overwhelming victory for the NPP,” Mrs Assan indicated.
“The NPP’s quest to break the eight-year cycle is not just about saying it to become a reality but it requires hard work, volunteerism and commitment from all party supporters, especially women,” she stated.
Mrs Assan entreated members of the NPP to remain united as they were in the last election which culminated in the party’s victory, saying “let us take the current unity in the party to a higher height to brighten the NPP’s chances of winning the next election.
The Central Regional minister bemoaned the despicable things said about women who aspire to venture into politics, saying “some awful things said about women in politics had prevented many women with potential from entering into politics”.
“It is very worrying that instead of encouraging women who venture into politics to attract more women into the political space, such women are often tagged as prostitutes by their opponents,” she said.
She said the country needed to create a congenial political environment for women so that they would freely enter the political space to make meaningful contributions to the development of the country.
The Central Regional Women’s Organiser of the NPP, Madam Charlotte Adwoa Antwi, urged members of the party not to feel neglected by the government since it was working effectively and efficiently to ensure that policies and programmes benefitted all Ghanaians.
For her part, the Agona West Constituency Women’s Organiser, Madam Betty Nyantakyiwa Kwaako, said all the women in the constituency will be mobilised to prosecute an effective campaign in the run-up to the 2024 election.