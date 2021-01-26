Re: Mahama files fresh application seeking to further amend earlier processes

The following is a rejoinder by Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer and Spokesperson of the NDC’s legal team in the ongoing election petition hearing, to the above titled article by Graphic Online, published on Monday, January 25, 2021.
IGNORE KOJO OPPONG NKRUMAH’S MISCHIEF; PETITIONER IS SEEKING TO FACILITATE THE ADMINISTRATION OF JUSTICE AND NOT TO DELAY TRIAL.
We have seen a Graphiconline story dated January 25, 2021 with the misleading title “Mahama files fresh application seeking to further amend earlier processes”. The story also relies on a tweet from Kojo Oppong Nkrumah which deceptively states that the recent motion on notice filed by the Petitioner is an attempt to further delay the hearing of the Petition.
The attempts by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, as a spokesperson for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to mislead the public are very obvious.
What was filed in court yesterday was simply an application to the court for leave to file an additional ground of review and a supplement to the Petitioner’s Statement of Case in respect of the Court’s ruling of 19th January, 2021 on the issue of interrogatories. A number of authoritative pronouncements of the Supreme Court in earlier cases are brought to the attention of the court in this application. These are all normal processes of law in the Supreme Court and other courts in Ghana which are not intended to delay the trial but rather facilitate the administration of justice by the Court.
We encourage all Ghanaians to endeavour to understand the real merits of this Petition as they touch on some of the fundamentals of our constitutional rights as Ghanaians.
We have no doubt that the people of Ghana are seeing through the mischievous and diversionary tactics of Oppong Nkrumah and other spokespersons of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. We remain focused on assisting the court to achieve justice in this case.
Signed,
Sammy Gyamfi Esq.
(National Communications Officer and Spokesperson of the NDC’s legal Team)