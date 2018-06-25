Rawlings urges NDC to elect credible, committed executives

Former President and National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder, Jerry John Rawlings has urged delegates to elect credible and committed executives as the party holds constituency elections nationwide on Saturday.
In a brief statement issued by his office Friday, Rawlings said the constituency elections aim to select persons who will manage the party’s grassroots and should be taken seriously and be based on transparency, equity and fairness.
“I urge delegates to vote for credible and committed members of the party whose desire is to restore the core founding principles of truth, integrity, probity and accountability.
“The openness and smooth conclusion of the electoral process would be an indicator of our readiness for the selection of national level officers later this year.
“Our choices must reflect the face of a rejuvenated NDC desirous of moving on from the challenges that cost us dearly in 2016.
“I wish all delegates and candidates well and pray that the process would be incident-free. May the best candidates win.”