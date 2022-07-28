Promote job creation activities - Collins Ntim urges MMDAs

A Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD), Collins Augustine Ntim, has urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to promote and undertake local economic activities to create jobs to better the lives of the people.
“It is incumbent upon MMDAs to ensure the creation of job opportunities in their respective jurisdictions to enable the residents to get decent direct and indirect jobs to improve their living standards,” he stated.
According to him, the mandate of MMDAs, as part of the decentralisation process, was to undertake and implement policies and programmes that would provide employment opportunities for the people.
Tour
Mr Ntim was addressing the management and staff of the Garu District Assembly in the Upper East Region as part of a tour of the district to monitor and assess the impact of the implementation of the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project (GPSNP) in selected districts in the region.
He urged the staff to fully embrace all central government policies and programmes rolled out and implement them at the local level to achieve the intended objective to improve the lives of the ordinary people.
He expressed concern that while in some advanced countries farmers were well-to-do, it was rather the opposite in Ghana as many farmers who fed the population continued to wallow in poverty.
He entreated farmers to take advantage of all policies introduced into the agricultural sector to improve their living standards, stressing that “these well-thought-out interventions were tailored towards transforming your lives”.
Mr Ntim commended the management of the assembly for their hard work and dedication which had placed the district high above others, stressing, “I, therefore, wish to urge you to continue to sacrifice to develop the district for the benefit of the people.”
For his part, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Osman Musah, pledged to continue to work together with the staff to accelerate the growth of the area.
“Let the commendation by the minister spur us on to go the extra mile to work to improve the standard of living of the people,” he told the staff.