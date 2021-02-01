Prof. Opoku-Agyemang supports Royal Seed Orphanage

The 2020 running mate to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, last Saturday presented assorted items and protective equipment (PPE) to the management and inmates of the Royal Seed Orphanage at Kwao Bondzie in the Awutu Senya West Constituency in the Central Region.
The presentation, according to her, was in line with her passion to support the vulnerable in society and also help the home with their operations, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who is also a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, said the Royal Seed Orphanage had become the main facility helping with the management and training of orphans.
She expressed the hope that the items, which included bags of rice and maize, canned products, packs of drinks and biscuits, boxes of bottled drinking water, two rams and PPE, would help in the running of the home.
Better Tomorrow
“We appreciate the effort you are putting in to ensure that these little ones are assured a better tomorrow," she said.
"We must all support you to be able to render services for these children and I encourage all well-meaning Ghanaians to also support your operations,” she added.
Appreciation
The Administrator of the orphanage, Madam Milicent Amoah, in her appreciation, noted that the items would go a long way to help with the administration of the orphanage.
“We have quite a number of children in the home and catering for them has become very demanding, especially during this period of COVID-19,” she said.
Prof. Opoku Agyemang was accompanied by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya West, Mrs Gizelle Tetteh Agbotui; MP for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, as well as the Central Regional and Awutu Senya West constituency executive members of the NDC.