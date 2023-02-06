Prof. Opoku-Agyemang ends visit to Central Region

The 2020 running mate of former President John Mahama, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has ended a 10-day working visit to the Central Region.
The visit took her to the Agona East Constituency, where she held a meeting with the Regional Functional Executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Tertiary Education Network (TEIN) of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).
In the Agona East Constituency, she inaugurated two community centres constructed by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Opokuwa Sawyer, at Mankrong and Domeabra after which she addressed a durbar held in her honour.
She commended the good works of the MP and urged the people to rally behind her and the Constituency Executives for a resounding victory in the forthcoming general election in 2024.
As part of her tour, the 2020 Presidential running mate of the NDC joined the Functional Executive (FEC) of the Central Region to hold a meeting at the Regional Party Head Office in Cape Cost where she addressed the newly elected Executive members and urged them to close ranks and work together for the victory of John Dramani Mahama, the NDC and all its Parliamentary candidates in the region.
Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang expressed her appreciation to the executive for the successful conduct of Branch, Constituency and Regional elections and their overall output since their assumption of office, urging them to make more sacrifices for the good of the party and the region.
Assurance
On behalf of the Executive, the Regional Chairman, Dr Richard Asiedu, assured the running mate of their unflinching support towards all her endeavours.
The former Vice-Chancellor of UCC and the nation’s first female Vice-Chancellor also paid a surprise visit to the members of the TEIN of the NDC at the UCC where she praised Executive and members for their dedication to the party under the leadership of Miss Lydia Spio.