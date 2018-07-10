Prez tours Volta Region; Inaugurates shopping centre, students hostel in Keta municipality

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday began a three-day working visit to the Volta Region with the inauguration of the Anloga Shopping Centre in the Keta municipality.
The GH¢2.5-million shopping centre, which comprises 26 shops, two banking halls, a cafeteria and other ancillary facilities, was started under the erstwhile Mahama government and completed by the present administration.
Speaking at the inauguration in Anloga, President Akufo-Addo said the government was committed to completing all uncompleted projects of the previous government for the benefit of Ghanaians.
He said phase one of the centre was executed during the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, while his government came to complete phase two of the project.
The President said the government was taking steps to complete the sea defence project in the municipality and would soon cut the sod for the commencement of the harbour project at Kedzi.
The Awomefia of Anlo, Torgbui Sri III, who joined the President to inaugurate the centre, lauded the government's flagship policies to transform the country and urged the President to bring to fruition the much-touted One-district, One-factory policy to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.
Hostel
President Akufo-Addo also inaugurated the Courage Quashigah Memorial Hostel for the Keta Nursing/Midwifery Training College.
The hostel, constructed at a cost of GH¢500,000, will accommodate 100 out of the about 500 students of the school.
Entourage
Accompanying the President were some government appointees, including the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr John Peter Amewu; the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Kofi Dzamesi; the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta; the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, and his deputy, Mr Maxwell Blagodzi.