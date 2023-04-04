Possible Presidential aspirant? Vice President Bawumia sends cryptic social media post

GraphicOnline Politics Apr - 04 - 2023 , 21:52

In a cryptic social media post on Tuesday evening, Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, declared "It is Possible!", alongside the Ghanaian flag and the flag of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The message was well-received by his followers on social media, with many interpreting it as a declaration to contest for the NPP flagbearership and the presidential race.

The NPP flagbearership race is set to begin next month, with the election scheduled for November this year.

Dr Bawumia has been the running mate of President Akufo-Addo for four consecutive general elections in Ghana, from 2008 to 2020.

Dr. Bawumia has been hailed as the most effective Vice President in the history of Ghana, considering the number of initiatives and policies he has spearheaded as Vice President.

Read some of the replies below;