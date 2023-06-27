Police detain five individuals involved in disruptive acts during Assin North by-election

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Politics Jun - 27 - 2023 , 15:19

Five individuals involved in activities that posed a threat to the ongoing by-election in Assin North have been apprehended by the police.

Among them, three were involved in assault, while two others were apprehended for impersonating security personnel. One individual was wearing a police uniform, while the other was dressed in military tactical gear.

An officer from the Assin Bereku police station confirmed the arrests but declined to provide further details.

Meanwhile, the queues at various polling stations are starting to diminish.

At the Assin Bereku Methodist Primary One polling station, the queue had significantly decreased by 1:20 pm.

The Presiding officer at the station, Obeng Darko, reported that 300 out of the expected 549 voters had already cast their votes.

Many voters have completed their voting process and are lingering around, awaiting the closure of the polls and the commencement of the vote counting.