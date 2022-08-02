PNC announces activities to mark 30th anniversary

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has outlined a series of activities to commemorate its 30th anniversary.
To be celebrated on the theme: ‘Celebrating 30 years; Heal, Inspire and Revive the Nkrumah, Liman, Egala and Mahama Tradition', the activities include sensitisation and mobilisation through the distribution of promotional materials, image-building activities, interviews and exhibitions.
It will be climaxed with a symposium in Tamale on Friday, August 5, 2022, where distinguished speakers such as Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Gunu and Dr Edward Nasigri Mahama, a former leader of the party, will speak on the theme for the anniversary.
Context
The party was formed on July 27, 1992 by former President Hilla Limann based on ideals from the People's National Party (Ghana) which he led in the 1979 election and won.
A statement issued by the General Secretary of the PNC, Janet Nabla, said for the past 30 years, the PNC had contributed to Ghana’s democracy by way of providing viable policy alternatives, constructively criticised government policies and actively participated in all general elections in the Fourth Republic.
“It is, therefore, worthy to celebrate the party and to assure fellow Ghanaians that the party remains committed to their cause,” it said.
It described the PNC as a viable political organisation capable of wresting power to better the lot of Ghanaians.
The statement called on all party members, supporters and sympathisers to take note accordingly and participate in the events.
