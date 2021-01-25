Patriotic Youth salutes President for nominating Agyemang Manu

The Patriotic Youth Advocates (PYA), a youth group that has leanings to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu for the position of Minister of Health.
The group said nominating Mr Agyemang-Manu for the same position after working with him for four years was an indication that the President was satisfied with his work, hence the decision to repose such a huge responsibility on him again.
Speaking to the Daily Graphic, the Spokesperson for the group, Nana Akwasi, said the group was not surprised at the President’s decision because Mr Agyemang-Manu excelled in executing the President’s vision for the sector, provided leadership in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic and addressed the myriad of challenges facing the health sector.
He said Mr Agyemang-Manu, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa Central, was the lead person in making good President Akufo-Addo’s pledge to fix the ailing National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) which nearly collapsed under the Mahama Administration.
Recruitment
He said the sector also witnessed its highest ever recruitment of over 90,000 health workers. New equipment in various hospitals were also fixed to enable the facilities to offer affordable but quality health care to Ghanaians.
“Hospitals and polyclinics such as the Bekwai Government Hospital and the Tepa Polyclinic were upgraded to the levels befitting their statuses.
"Since assuming office as Minister, Tepa and Bekwai, as well as many other hospitals across the country, have undergone upgrading and retooling", he noted.
Decisive
Nana Akwasi indicated that the decisive leadership provided by the President offered the former Health Minister the confidence to excellently manage the COVID-19 pandemic which attracted commendation from around the world for the President and his minister.
He said the group was confident that the Dormaa Central MP had more to offer Ghanaians by way of service and urged all in the health sector to offer him the needed support.
Agenda 111
He pledged to also support both the President and his ministers to fulfil the pledge to execute Agenda 111, which they said would be another landmark legacy such as the Free Senior High School policy.