Parliament to investigate alleged leaked tape on IGP

Daniel Kenu & Nana Konadu Agyeman Politics Jul - 14 - 2023 , 06:59

Parliament is to constitute an enquiry into the alleged leaked tape concerning discussions about the possible removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, from office.

The move came after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, agreed to an application by Members of Parliament (MPs) for a thorough forensic audit to be carried out to unravel those behind the tape.

He, however, said by the Standing Orders, there was the need for him to give proper direction as to the nature and type of investigation to be conducted into the tape.

“Going by Standing Order 72, the terms of any proposed statement shall first be submitted to Mr Speaker.

“So, I urge Deputy Minority Leader to submit in writing the terms of the proposed statement.

This will guide me to give the direction as to how the investigation or enquiry should be conducted by the appropriate committee of the House,” he directed.

Urgent statement

The Speaker made the pronouncement after the Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah- Kofi Buah, had read an urgent statement on the alleged leaked tape on the floor of Parliament last Wednesday.

He said in the alleged leaked tape, there were purported senior members of the New Patriotic Party who had met a senior police officer to discuss the Assin North by-election, the role of the IGP and how the IGP did not lead efforts in allowing the NPP to win the election.

He said the attempt to remove the IGP and the discussion about the 2024 elections and what must be done to remove Dr Dampare for a new IGP to be put in place to collude with the sitting government to get a certain outcome must be of concern to Parliament.

“It boils down to the security of this country and it is important that this House gets to know the authenticity of that leaked tape,” he said.

Contributing to the statement, the NDC MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, said it was a truism that the leaked tape contained matters relating to the conduct of the IGP and efforts and conspiracy to seek his removal.

He, therefore, urged the House to conduct a thorough forensic audit into the leaked tape to establish the veracity or otherwise of the contents.

Contributing, the NPP MP for Okere, Dan Botwe, said insecurity anywhere and under any circumstance should be condemned.

He, however, said the impression should not be created that an appointment of an IGP by a ruling government determined the outcome of an election.

The NDC MP for Asunafo South, Eric Opoku, said Ghanaians had chosen democracy as the path to meeting the aspirations of the people.

He said anything that would affect democratic consolidation in Ghana must be seriously looked into.

Investigation

Responding to the concerns raised the by MPs, Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, said it was his duty to ensure that there was peace and security in the country.

He, therefore, said he had in principle, no qualms if any investigation was conducted into the leaked tape.

“The government has no plan to sack the IGP and we are sure that nothing will be allowed to disturb the peace from now till 2024,” he said.