Parliament reconvenes Tuesday

The third meeting of the second session of the Eighth Parliament will commence on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
In all, 66 bills are expected to be presented before the House.
They include the Affirmation Action Bill, 2022, the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Ghana Housing Authority Bill, 2022, Small Scale Mining Bill, 2022 and the Petroleum Revenue Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
Besides, the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana (Amendment) Bill, 2022, a private members bill which was referred to the Council of State, will also be presented before the House.
A statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Kate Addo, said 11 bills were currently at the committee level.
Out of these, the statement said seven were public bills and four private members bills.
Among them are the Interstate Succession Bill, 2022, which was before the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, the Armed Forces (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Committee on Defence and Interior).
The rest are the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 (Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs) and the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs).
“There are also instruments at various stages to be presented before the House,” the statement said.
Admissions
It added that the Speaker was expected to admit papers, petitions, motions for debates and questions to be answered by sector ministers during the meeting.
“Other events during this meeting are the presentation of the annual budget for 2023 and the festival of nine lessons and carols,” it said.