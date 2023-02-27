Parliament does not pass Constitution Instruments, but... - Kate Addo

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Feb - 27 - 2023 , 09:12

The Director of Public Affairs at Parliament, Kate Addo has reacted to a media publication that suggested that Parliament has passed the Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) seeking to make the Ghana Card the sole registration document for new voters.

In a statement, Kate Addo explained that Parliament does not pass Constitutional Instruments.

They only come into force with the effluxion of time; that is, after twenty-one (21) days of the Instrument being laid in the House.

“Parliament states categorically that it has not passed any such Instrument. In any case, Parliament does not pass Constitutional Instruments. They only come into force with the effluxion of time; that is, after twenty-one (21) days of the Instrument being laid in the House.”, she said.

She explained that the House last week only held a pre-presentation discussions on the CI, to collect input from relevant sources for the drafting of the Constitutional Instrument (CI).

It is based on this that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa has been invited to personally be present in Parliament together with the boss of the National Identification Authority, Prof Ken Attafuah.

Attached below is a copy of the press statement: