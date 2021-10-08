Oti Region: All MMDCE nominees endorsed

All the eight Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the Oti Region, have been endorsed by the various assemblies.
The polls which were held from October 2 to October 5, 2021, throughout the region saw four nominees recording 100 per cent approval while the rest crossed the two-thirds of votes threshold.
The unanimously approved nominees are Mr Francis Kofi Okesu, Municipal Chief Executive, Krachi East, who garnered all the 29 votes cast; Mr Nkrumah Kwasi Ogyile, Krachi Nchumuru DCE, who had all the 29 votes cast; Mr Wilson Agbanyo aka Sapato, Kadjebi DCE who polled all 52 votes and Madam Millicent Kabuki Carboo, Biakoye DCE, who had all 47 votes cast in her favour.
Mr Emmanuel Kajal Jalulah, Krachi West DCE polled 24 out of 33 votes representing 72.7 per cent while Mr Bright Kwame Lenwah, Nkwanta South MCE polled 29 out of 43 votes, representing 67.4 per cent.
The rest are Mr Williams Nawugma Kidinang, Nkwanta North DCE who polled 15 out of 22 votes representing 68.1 per cent and Mrs Elizabeth Kessewah Adjornor, Jasikan MCE, who polled 31 out of 37 votes cast representing 83.8 per cent.
All the approved nominees pledged to work towards the development of their various municipalities and districts while focusing on job creation, improved living conditions of residents, quality health and education.
credit: GNA