Opare-Ansah to contest NPP General Secretary position

A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Ansah, has declared his intention to contest for the National General Secretary position of the NPP to help achieve the goal of breaking the cycle of eight-year governance and beyond.
He said having been in public service for several years, he saw his desire to be the general secretary as a call to duty to help drive the NPP further towards achieving its
vision to remain in the service of the nation as the ruling party.
“It is a call to take the NPP back to the electorate to seek the support of Ghanaians to give us the opportunity to consolidate the unprecedented developmental policies that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government had initiated,” he said.
Event
Mr Opare-Ansah stated this last Saturday at a short ceremony in Takoradi to declare his intent to contest for the position.
The event, which was on the theme, “Restoring the Grassroots Faith in breaking the Eight and Beyond,” brought together some former MPs and party executive members to rally support for Mr Opare-Ansah ahead of the upcoming national executive election in July.
Context
The NPP will go to the polls from July 14 to 16, 2022 to elect national executive officers.
Ahead of that, the party is currently holding its polling station executive and electoral area co-ordinators election.
This will be followed by the constituency and regional executive election.
Challenges
Mr Opare-Ansah said he was offering himself for the position because the current and future challenges ahead of the party required a different kind of leadership, mentality and approach, given the dynamics of contemporary intra party and external political environment.
“I stand for quality political leadership and the use of political democratic processes in the selection of such leaders.
“I believe the NPP as a party and each of us as individual members have a duty to project politics and democratisation as the process of choice for Ghana to select its leaders,” he said.
He urged Ghanaians to have confidence that the political democratic process had a self correcting mechanism which always yielded to the will of the people.
Bridge the gap
The President of Friends of Opare-Ansah (FOOA), a political volunteer group, Ewuradjoa Coleman, urged NPP supporters
and sympathisers to support Opare-Ansah to help ‘break the eight’ and beyond.
“He is the one we can trust to help and support us to also engage with politicians, the one to bridge the gap between the grass roots and the Executive.
“We, as a group, are inviting everyone to join forces with us to project and support a progressive politician, encourage him and get him to commit and
serve us the way he has served the nation and the party so far,” she stated.