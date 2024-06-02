Featured

Oguaamanhene honours Dr. Bawumia with symbolic crown

The Omanhene of Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarima Dr. Kwasi Attah II, has honoured Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, with a symbolic chieftaincy crown.

Dr. Bawumia, who arrived in Cape Coast Sunday evening ahead of his Central Regional tour, paid a courtesy call on the Oguaamanhene and his elders to seek their blessings ahead of his campaign activities in the Central Region.

Addressing the Oguaamanhene, Dr. Bawumia congratulated him on the 25th anniversary of his ascension to the throne.

Accompanied by some Ministers of State and senior campaign advisors, Dr. Bawumia told Osabarima Dr. Kwesi Attah that he was paying a courtesy call on him as a mark of respect and also to seek his blessings ahead of his campaign activities in Cape Coast.

"You are the Overlord of Oguaa, and I can't just enter and start my campaign activities without coming here to greet you and seek your blessings," Dr. Bawumia said.

The Vice President spoke of his presidential bid and sought the support and prayers of the Oguaamanhene and Oguaaman, pledging to continue his father-son relationship with the Oguaamanhene.

Osabarima Dr. Kwesi Attah expressed gratitude to Dr. Bawumia and assured him of his continuous prayers.

"You are seeking the face of God, and when we pray to God, he listens, so we will continue to pray for you for the battle ahead," said the Oguaamanhene, before presenting a symbolic crown to Dr. Bawumia.