Observe all COVID-19 protocols; New Juaben MCE advises

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for New Juaben South in the Eastern Region, Mr Isaac Appaw-Gyasi, has called on Imams and pastors to ensure that their congregants continue to observe physical distancing and the wearing of nose masks in the mosques and in churches.
He said it was only through that that worshippers would be protected against the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would not be happy if people from the municipality were not practising physical distancing in the mosques and churches.
Mr Appaw-Gyasi made the call when he shared 700 nose masks and 820 hand sanitisers to Muslims who congregated at the Koforidua Central Mosque to perform Jummah prayers last Friday.
He asked them to use the items at all times to protect themselves and their children against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mosques, churches visit
Mr Appaw-Gyasi said the assembly would start visiting mosques and churches in the Koforidua municipality to see whether or not Muslims and Christians were practicing physical distancing and adhering to other COVID-19 safety protocols.
The MCE also visited the Koforidua Taxi Rank and shared 700 nose masks and 820 hand sanitisers to taxi drivers and their union managers.
He also shared 500 nose masks and 620 hand sanitisers to traders of the Juaben Serwaa Market in Koforidua.
Mr Appaw-Gyasi advised all beneficiaries to support the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the municipality.
"I know some of you don't want to wear nose masks in the market. You will be arrested if you fail to wear them, and those who will be arrested will be made to sweep daily to serve as a deterrent to other,s" Mr Appaw-Gyasi stated.
He said he was hopeful that the strict adherence to the safety protocols would help prevent the spread of the disease.
Appreciation
For his part, the Eastern Regional Deputy Chief Imam, Alhaji Aliu Abubakar Abdallah, commended the MCE and the assembly for the gesture.
He said the 700 nose masks and 820 hand sanitisers were not enough for the congregants and, therefore, appealed to the MCE to provide them with more of such items.
Alhaji Abdallah reminded all and sundry, especially people in the area, that COVID-19 was killing people so they must protect themselves against the pandemic.