Obeng-Fosu launches welfare scheme for Adentan constituency

Severious Kale-Dery Politics Aug - 30 - 2023 , 06:05

The Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Energy, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, popularly known as Homeboy Baba Tauffic, has launched a welfare scheme for the Adentan Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) dubbed ‘Homeboy BT Welfare Scheme’, as he filed his nomination to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the NPP in the constituency.

He has also set aside a seed amount of Gh¢64,000.00 to be shared evenly among the 16 electoral areas of the constituency to institute their respective electoral area-based welfare schemes.

Additionally, Mr Obeng-Fosu has donated streetlights to the party to light up the various communities of the constituency in order to boost security.

Consultations

Following this, he did consultations, especially with members of the Council of Elders, Council of Patrons, all former Constituency Chairmen, current Constituency Chairman, the 2012 Parliamentary Candidate, Frances Essiam, senior residents in the constituency, including the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and other bigwigs of the party in the constituency and beyond.

The consultation was to seek their blessing on his decision to contest as the 2024 parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the constituency.

Delegation

Mr Obeng-Fosu was accompanied by a large crowd of enthusiastic NPP delegates in the constituency amidst singing and dancing to file his nomination.

The delegation could not hide their excitement, having one of their own, a popular grassroots politician and a former constituency Youth Organiser in Adentan avail himself to retrieve their lost seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Present at the ceremony were members of his family, including his parents, wife, siblings, members of the Council of Elders, members of the Council of Patrons, constituency executives, electoral area coordinators, polling station Executives, party faithful and well-wishers.

Mr Obeng-Fosu assured the party of his unwavering commitment and hard work to bring back the seat to the NPP in 2024.