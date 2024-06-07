NPP Upper West Regional chairman S.B. Kangberee passes on
Graphic.com.gh Politics
The Upper West Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), S.B. Kangberee has passed on at age 76.
Advertisement
He reportedly died on Friday morning after an illness.
Kangberee known for setting up a radio station in Wa was based in Saudi Arabia for some years before relocating to Wa.
He became NPP's Upper West Regional Chairman after Alhaji Short's tenure and was serving his second term in office.
Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.