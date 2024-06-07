Next article: Energy Minister NAPO calls on Ga Mantse

NPP Upper West Regional chairman S.B. Kangberee passes on

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jun - 07 - 2024

The Upper West Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), S.B. Kangberee has passed on at age 76.

He reportedly died on Friday morning after an illness.

Kangberee known for setting up a radio station in Wa was based in Saudi Arabia for some years before relocating to Wa.

He became NPP's Upper West Regional Chairman after Alhaji Short's tenure and was serving his second term in office.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.