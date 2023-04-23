NPP selects Ernest Yaw Anim as candidate for Kumawu by-election

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Politics Apr - 23 - 2023 , 20:07

Ernest Yaw Anim on Sunday afternoon emerged the Parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party in upcoming by-election in the Kumawu Constituency.

He polled 195 votes as against his closest rival and only female in the five-man race, Obaapa Ama Serwa who polled 181 votes.



Dr Aboagye Dacosta had 27 votes, Kwame Appiah Kubi polled 10 votes while Osei-Hweree Kwame Bempah, could only managed five votes.

In all, 419 delegates voted and there was one rejected ballot.

Peaceful

The primary was conducted in a very peaceful atmosphere devoid of any confusion or trouble.



There was also heavy security presence at the Besoro Community Centre which served as the voting centre for the primary.

Stalwart

Big guns from the party hierarchy were also present at the centre to monitor proceedings.

Notable among them were the General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua, National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye,Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako.