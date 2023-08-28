NPP Primaries: The results are clear, the party has spoken - Kwabena Agyepong

GraphicOnline Politics Aug - 28 - 2023 , 18:07

A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party and a contestant in the party's Special Delegates election, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong says the emphatic nature of last Saturday's results indicated a clear statement from the party.

Speaking to Joy News TV, Mr. Agyepong, who could not make the cut to the top five candidates, said the outcome of the results is "clear," and urged some of his fellow aspirants, trying to discredit the process, to accept the results and stop giving excuses.

"I am an eternal democrat and I believe in majority rule. When the majority decides, the majority decides," said Kwabena Agyepong.

"I am disappointed I couldn't make the cut but I accept the result. The party, the delegates have decided. And as someone who believes in majority rule, that's it. You have to respect the decision of the majority."

"I don't believe in looking for excuses because at the end of the day, everybody went and voted for the person they favoured. Nobody held anybody's thumb. Whether they were influenced or were given money is neither here nor there. I don't like that. When we have an election, we should accept the results and move on."

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia got 629 out of the 961 delegates, which was more than two thirds of the total valid votes cast, and Kwabena Agyepong, who revealed that he had called the Vice President to congratulate him, added that the outcome of the election was clear, and it was up to the rest to decide whether they want to continue the contest or not.

"We all have seen the results. The results are clear. The evidence is there. They (other aspirants) have personal decisions to make going forward."

"In politics, you have to be, sometimes, personal about what you want to do for yourself and for the good of the party. I think we should leave them to have their moments of reflection and then everybody takes a decision."