NPP National Council to meet on Thursday over Bawumia's running mate

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics Jul - 01 - 2024 , 14:09

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will meet on Thursday, July 4 over the running mate of the flag bearer.

There will be two meetings on Thursday, a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting first, after which, the National Council (NC) meeting will follow.

Graphic Online understands that the main agenda will be on the running mate of the flag bearer.

Article 12 (b) of the NPP constitution states that the Party’s Presidential Candidate [flag bearer] shall, in consultation with the National Council, nominate the Vice Presidential Candidate [running mate], who shall be a known and active Member of at least five (5) years.

The flag bearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has already started his consultations with various stakeholders in the NPP about his nomination.

Last week, it came out that he had met with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and disclosed to him that, his choice was Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South in Kumasi.

On Monday [July 1] Dr Bawumia formally informed the national officers of the NPP of his nomination of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) as his running mate.

Monday's meeting occurred at the NPP’s headquarters in Asylum Down.

A similar meeting has also occurred between Dr Bawumia and the Majority caucus in Parliament .

The nomination however, awaits the decision of the National Council which is the final approving organ of the NPP.

There has been various reactions since it became clear that Dr Opoku Prempeh was the obvious choice.

The running mate is therefore expected to be outdoored after Thursday's meeting with the National Council after the completion of the said consultation as stated in the NPP constitution.

Before this latest development, several names had been tipped as potential running mates for Dr Bawumia’s bid, but that of Dr Opoku Prempeh, aka ‘Napo’"[Nana Poku], was flying higher.

Other names were Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, Irene Naa Torshie Addo, and Ursula Owusu Ekuful, among others.

