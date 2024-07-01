Next article: Road to Election 2024: Dormaa seats up for grabs

EC to re-open voters register for transfers, proxy and special voting applications from July 3 to 5

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jul - 01 - 2024 , 14:27

The Electoral Commission will reopen the voters register from Wednesday July 3 to Friday July 5, 2024 for voter transfers to enable prospective voters who could not do so during the first window of applications to do so.

This was agreed at an Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Monday, July 1, 2024.

This will be especially targeted at prison inmates, security personnel and students.

The EC will also within the same period give an opportunity for the application for special voting as well as proxy voting.

The Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Services, Dr Bossman Asare briefed Graphic Online’s Samuel Duodu after the IPAC meeting on Monday.

