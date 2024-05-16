Featured

NPP labels Mahama's AI galamsey pledge as a 'vote-seeking gimmick'

Graphic Online Politics May - 16 - 2024 , 12:48

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has dismissed National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Dramani Mahama's vow to employ Artificial Intelligence (AI) in combating illegal mining, known as galamsey, as mere political rhetoric ahead of the December 7 general elections.

Advertisement

In a statement on X, Mr. Ahiagbah criticized Mr. Mahama's promise, alleging that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had historically supported galamsey activities, making it improbable for them to effectively tackle the issue if Mahama were to become president again.

The NDC are promoters of glamsey. Therefore, H.E Mahama's promise to use AI powered plan to combat galamsey is a vote-seeking gimmick. Galamsy is an existential problem that requires inputs from all strata of society to combat. Resolving the galamsey manace is impossible with… pic.twitter.com/78v4GwF8Pm — Richard Ahiagbah (@RAahiagbah) May 16, 2024

Ahiagbah posted, "The NDC are promoters of glamsey. Therefore, H.E Mahama's promise to use AI powered plan to combat galamsey is a vote-seeking gimmick. Galamsy is an existential problem that requires inputs from all strata of society to combat. Resolving the galamsey menace is impossible with H.E John Mahama and the NDC because they are promoters and beneficiaries of galamsey."

He referenced instances such as a video from 2020 featuring the then Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, Kwaku Boahen allegedly promising favorable conditions for galamsey operations to voters in mining communities. Ahiagbah also highlighted Mahama's pledge during a campaign event to release galamsey convicts as evidence of the NDC's purported support for illegal mining.

Mr. Mahama had outlined his AI-driven strategy to combat galamsey during a speech at the 3rd Annual Transformational Dialogue on Small-scale Mining at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani. His plan involved utilizing AI technology to locate and monitor galamsey operations and enforce environmental regulations within the small-scale mining sector.