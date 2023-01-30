NPP is known as UP tradition not Danquah-Busia-Dombo - Boakye Agyarko

There is nothing like Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition, a founding member and a flag bearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko has said.
He said so far as he was concerned it was the Danquah-Busia Memorial Club that became the NPP.
He said the claims by certain individuals within the NPP that there is a Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition was false.
He explained that what has been in existence was the United Party (UP) tradition and therefore the claims that there is a Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition was just to cause confusion in the party and distort history.
Mr Agyarko who was speaking in an exclusive interview with Graphic Online also debunked the claims that there was an agreement that after those of the Danquah and Busia roots have had their turn as flag bearers of the party and that it was now the turn of the Dombo's.
He said there was no such agreement that was signed and urged those who are pushing such agenda to stop.
"People who do not know and understand our tradition are the ones who are bent on pushing that agenda, that, there is this man who is part of the contest [falg bearer] so it is his time. If we start like dignifying people then we are becoming like the CPP. It is not about heroic. Yes we treasure our heroic but look at the confusion it is breeding, he stated.
He said there is an erroneous notion and argument that there was an agreement after the 1969 elections that Danquah has had his chance and after Busia, the third person should be Dombo. "Who was part of that agreement. There was nothing like that and all of a sudden this has been fabricated and is being made part of our history", Mr Agyarko said.
"It has never been Danquah-Busia-Dombo... So from September 1956 when we became UP to February 23, 1991 when Danquah-Busia Memorial Club was launched we called ourselves the UP tradition nothing else," Mr Agyarko added.