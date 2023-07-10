NPP flagbearers vetting committee submits report

The nine-member vetting committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), tasked to vet the party’s presidential aspirants, has submitted its report to the party after their work.

The committee, which was chaired by Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, a former Speaker of Parliament, submitted the report at the party’s headquarters in Accra on Monday afternoon, July 10, 2023.

The NPP on July 1, 2023, inaugurated a nine-member vetting committee for the party’s presidential primary slated for November 4, 2023.

Members of the committee were Kwasi Amoako-Attah; Stephen Abankwa Sekyere; Osei Bonsu Amoah; Lord Oblitey Commey; Frank Davies, Rita Talata Asobayire; Hackman Owusu Agyeman and Adelaide Ahwireng as members.

The party also appointed Mr Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North Constituency and a member of the Vetting Committee, as spokesperson for the committee and Evans Nimako, Director for Research and Elections of the party, as secretary to the committee.

The committee was tasked to oversee the vetting of the 10 presidential aspirants of the party from Monday, July 3 to Thursday, July 6, 2023.

The team was selected by the National Steering Committee during a meeting held on May 30, 2023.

The Spokesperson of the Committee, Mr. O.B Amoah said the committee had finished its work and that the party will announce the content of the report.

He declined to comment on the content of the report, claiming, that was not part of the work of the committee.

For him, once the committee had submitted its report, it’s work has ended.

Flag bearer aspirants

The flag bearer aspirants who have gone through the vetting are Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku; a former Minister of Regional Cooperation and New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto; and a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey.

The rest are a former MP for Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Francis Addai-Nimoh; a former Energy Minister, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko; Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, and a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.