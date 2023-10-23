NPP extends proxy applications to October 23

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Oct - 23 - 2023 , 11:36

The Presidential Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has extended the submission of proxy applications, in respect to the party's flagbearer race, to Monday, October 23, 2023 5:00 p.m.

The application deadline was originally scheduled for Friday, October 13, 2023.

A statement signed by the Secretary of the committee, William Yamoah, said the extension was in response to concerns raised by prospective applicants.

It said it was also intended to afford all stakeholders in the upcoming presidential elections ample time to meet the application requirements.

The statement further emphasised that in order to successfully submit a proxy application, applicants should show proof of their absence or the cause of their inability to be physically present at the voting centre.

It also said an applicant should present an affidavit or declaration from a Commissioner of Oath is as a supporting documentation.

“Submission Methods: Proxy applications may be filed in person at the NPP Headquarters, located at Asylum Down, Accra, or submitted directly to the Secretary of the Presidential Elections Committee via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or through WhatsApp at +233 540466684,” the statement added.

The Presidential Elections Committee emphasised that the proxy list would be made publicly available for verification, and any suspected false declarations may be challenged and referred to the appropriate national institution for further investigation.

“It is important to note that only delegates to the main Congress, eligible to vote in the Saturday, November 4, 2023, election, shall have the right to vote by proxy,” it added.

The committee, therefore, encouraged all prospective applicants to make use of the extended deadline to ensure a smooth and compliant application process.

Persons contesting to become the flagbearer of the NPP are; a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong Constituency, Francis Addai-Nimoh; the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Kennedy Agyapong, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

