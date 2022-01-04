NPP, CPP wish Ghanaians healthy, prosperous New Year

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Convention People's Party (CPP) have extended good wishes to Ghanaians.
The two parties acknowledged the challenges in 2021 created by the COVID-19 pandemic and prayed for God’s guidance for a blissful 2022.
In separate messages signed by the General Secretary of the NPP, Mr John Boadu, and the General Secretary of the CPP, Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, the parties expressed the hope that this year would see a rejuvenation and rebuilding of the economy.
NPP
In its message, the NPP acknowledged the challenges confronting the country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The party, however, takes consolation in the fact that our government, ably led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has amply demonstrated the wherewithal to tackling the very challenges confronting the ordinary Ghanaian,” it said.
“If for nothing at all, the budget of 2022, which has been, rightly so, christened the ‘adwenkwa budget’, provides a clear pathway for the post. COVID-19 socioeconomic rebound and transformation of our country for sustained growth and prosperity. We, therefore, have everything to celebrate in this festive season and beyond,” it stated.
It prayed for a brighter and more prosperous New Year for the country.
CPP
The CPP called for better collaboration between the government and all key stakeholders in the political, economic and social space to bring about cohesion and engender consensus building towards economic development in the country.
It urged Ghanaians not to give up on their dreams and aspirations in spite of the difficult times they found themselves, stressing that “we should never give up but continue to lift high our banner of honour and project the image of Ghana — the black star of Africa — through all their actions and utterances’’.
The CPP called on Ghanaians to eschew intolerance which mostly resulted in violence and in a spirit of brotherliness and comradeship, come together to build the nation since Ghana belongs to all and not a selected few.
