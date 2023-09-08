NPP begins election in orphan constituencies Sunday

Samuel Duodu Politics Sep - 08 - 2023 , 05:55

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will kick-start the election of its parliamentary candidates in 17 out of the 137 constituencies where the party does not have sitting Members of Parliament (MPs), referred to as orphan constituencies, on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

The constituencies are Suaman in the Western North Region; Anlo and North Dayi in the Volta Region; Nadowli/Kaleo in the Upper West Region; Sagnarigu and Kumbungu in the Northern Region; Builsa North, Pusiga and Bolgatanga East in the Upper East Region.

The rest are Tema East, La Dadekotopon and Ada in the Greater Accra region; Buem and Biakoye in the Oti region; Amenfi West in the Western region; New Edubiase in the Ashanti region and Upper Manya Krobo in the Eastern region.

Sole candidates

Sole candidates are contesting in the 17 constituencies and are expected to be endorsed by delegates at the extraordinary constituency conference to be held on Sunday in those constituencies.

The Director of Research and Elections of the NPP, Evans Nimako, in an interview with the Daily Graphic, said per the directives the elections would be held on Sunday for them to be acclaimed by the delegates, adding that it would be conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission.

Mr Nimako said the party, therefore, wished the candidates well in the elections.

He said for the other constituencies where there were no sole candidates, the elections would be held on case-by-case basis in consultation with the national, regional and constituency executives.

Statement

A statement issued and signed by the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, dated Wednesday, September 6, 2023, said the extraordinary constituency delegates conference to be held on Sunday in those constituencies was in accordance with Article 7 (31) of the party’s Constitution.

The statement said vetting of the aspirants for those constituencies would be held today, Friday, September 8 at all regional party offices which would be followed by the election on Sunday, September 10.

It directed all Regional Executive Committees to take the necessary measures to ensure the successful vetting of aspirants and the conduct of the delegates conference in the aforementioned constituencies.

It called for the cooperation of all stakeholders and the public to ensure the success of the exercise.

Recall

The party opened nominations in the orphan constituencies from Tuesday, July 11, 2023 and closed on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

It said elections in the orphan constituencies would be held on a case-by-case basis to elect parliamentary candidates to contest on the party’s ticket in the 2024 general election in those constituencies from September 2023 to Saturday, December 2, 2023.