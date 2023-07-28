NPP announces date for nomination of proxy voters

Jul - 28 - 2023

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged all delegates who intend to nominate a proxy for the Presidential Special Electoral College election to submit the particulars of their proxy to the Secretary of the Elections Committee not later than August 2, 2023.

This, the party said, was in accordance with the guidelines for the Presidential Special Electoral College elections slated for Saturday, August 26, 2023.

The special delegates conference to shortlist five out of the 10 aspirants for the November 4, 2023 presidential primary of the party will be held in the 16 regional capitals across the country.

Recall

Last Wednesday the party conducted the balloting for positions for the flag bearer aspirants of the party in Accra, supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong picked the number one slot, with Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen going for the second position, followed by Joe Ghartey, and Kwadwo Poku as number three and four respectively.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto picked the fifth position, with Kwabena Agyei Agyepong picking the sixth slot.

The last four slots went to Francis Addai-Nimoh, seventh; Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, eighth; Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko, ninth; and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the 10th position.

This is how the aspirants would appear on the ballot paper for the elections.

Proxy

A statement issued and signed by the Secretary to the NPP Presidential Elections Committee, Williams Yamoah, said the particulars of a proxy voter should include, but not limited to, the full name, telephone contact, and photocopies of the Voter Identification Card and Party Membership Card of the nominated individual.

“It is essential to note that a person can only be nominated as a proxy if they are a delegate for the Special Electoral College and cannot be nominated more than once.

Therefore, individuals who are not delegates for the above-mentioned election are not eligible to be nominated as proxies,” it said.

“Furthermore, a delegate nominating a proxy should clearly indicate the category they belong to, providing details of their full name, telephone contact, and attaching copies of their Voter Identification Card and Party Membership Card,” it stated.

Special delegates

The delegates who are eligible to vote in the Super Delegates Elections to shortlist the five for the national congress include members of the National Council, National and Regional Executive Committees, Members of Parliament and three representatives from each of the special organs of the party (Youth, Women and Nasara).

The others are past national officers, three representatives from every branch, founder members during the registration of the party at the EC and all card bearing ministers when the party is in government.

"Every delegate shall be entitled to one vote", according to Article 13 (2) 2 of the party’s constitution.