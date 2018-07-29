Nkoranza South NPP supporters assault secretary

Some angry members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Nkoranza South constituency in the Brong-Ahafo Region last week descended on their secretary, Mr Afum Isaac Twum and beat him up
.
Follow @Graphicgh
The reason for their action was
In a complaint lodged with the police, Mr Twum said he was beaten to
Mr Twum sustained several bruises on his body, especially at his chest.
When the supporters entered the party office, they were said to have attempted seizing the said petition which Twum had prepared and whilst
Twum resist to hand it over, they pounced on him and it degenerated into an assault.
Police reaction
The Nkoranza South Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent William Gyamfi, told Graphic Online the police were investigating the complaint.
“The command has just received the complaint and investigations has just begun into the matter and so I will not like to speak more on the issue until we finish our investigations”, he stated.
Mr Twum on his part told Graphic Online that he was not at the office to prepare a petition to President Akufo-Addo for the removal of the MCE but was on a different mission when he was attacked.
According to him, he was at the party office working on a document of Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme and not what his attackers were saying.
He admitted there were series of misunderstanding between Madam Attaa-Kusiwaa and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mr Charles Kunadu Yiadom
He said the decision to write the letter was not his personal one but as secretary, he was directed by the entire constituency party executives to do so.
He said among those who initiated the attack on him included the driver of the MCE, Kwabena Adu Brimpong, the spokesperson of the MCE, Kofi Ohene Sakyi, two bodyguards of the MCE, Cheremeh Jamel and Inusah Bawa.