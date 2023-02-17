New Juaben South NDC asked to close ranks

The New Juaben South Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern Region, Selassie Amuzu, has called on constituency executives as well as members of the party to bury their differences and forge ahead in unity.
That, according to him, would enable the rank and file of the party in the constituency to work together for the common good of the party to win power in the 2024 polls.
Mr Amuzu made the call in an interview with the Daily Graphic in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital.
He said his outfit would work closely with executives and other members of the party to ensure that the party won next year's general election.
Message of change
Mr Amuzu appealed to the executives of the party in the constituency to intensify the party's activities such as propagating the message of change to the electorates ahead of the 2024 general election.
The constituency chairman stated that the party would go to the 2024 general election with a united front for victory.
Remain united
Mr Amuzu entreated the rank and file of the party in the constituency to remain united and not to do anything that would divide the party.
He pledged to work hard with his other executives at the constituency level to ensure that the party wrest power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
He indicated that it would be extremely difficult to win power in 2024 with a divided front, stressing that it was only unity and togetherness that could win NDC power at the 2024 polls.
Remaining united, Mr Amuzu noted, would make it possible and easier for the party to clinch power at next year's polls.
Mr Amuzu called for peace, unity and understanding among the rank and file of the party, adding that the party must ensure total unity for the battle ahead to clinch victory in 2024.
"We need to work hard and win the 2024 general election to restore confidence and hope in Ghanaians who are currently suffering from the economic hardship", he stated.
