New guidelines to be announced soon for official travels by govt appointees

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has placed a temporary ban on foreign travels by all government officials
.
A letter from the Office of the President, dated June 21,
The letter, signed by the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, added: "The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration is, however, exempted from this temporary ban on foreign travels."
Minister of Information
When contacted to throw more light on the rationale behind the ban, the Minister of Information,
The statement, he said, was also intended to extend the directive to all key actors of the government machinery.
He explained that the full concentration of the government machinery was needed in the country, where the bulk of the work of governance was executed to boost productivity, which was already at an appreciable level.
“The President has always insisted that ministers of state should
Considering the impact that government officials were making, even with the few of
With regard to the economic impact of the ban, the minister said automatically such a directive would have an impact on the public purse because the money that government officials were entitled to by law would be saved and redirected to other beneficial use within the period.
On whether the ban was to curb too much travel by government officials, he said that was never the reason.
“I am sure, as the President has always done, the ban will be in the overall interest of the state and has nothing to do with government officials abusing travel privileges,” he said.
In December 2015, the Presidency issued a similar directive but restricted it to the cutting down on 'unwarranted foreign trips' by ministers and government officials.
According to a notice sent to all ministers and heads of government departments in respect to that directive at that time, the state was incurring
A notice from the Office of the then Chief of Staff,
"It is needless to
"To arrest the situation, all ministers are reminded to restrict foreign travels in their sectors to mandatory international assignments only.
"All non-essential travels are to be stopped. All ministers are to take notice of the foregoing directive for strict compliance."