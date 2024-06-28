Featured

NDC Summons Central Regional Chairman over withdrawal of Assin Central candidate

Graphic Online Politics Jun - 28 - 2024 , 16:39

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has summoned the Central Regional Chairman of the party to appear before the Functional Executive Committee following reports of misconduct leading to the withdrawal of the party’s parliamentary candidate for Assin Central, Shaibu Migyimah.

Advertisement

This development stems from media reports indicating that Shaibu Migyimah has been withdrawn as the party’s candidate.

In a letter addressing the issue, Mr. Kwetey acknowledged the circulation of a document on social media purportedly from the Regional Secretariat of the Central Region, titled “WITHDRAWAL OF NUREIN SHAIBU MIGYIMAH AS NDC’s 2024 PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATE OF THE ASSIN CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.”

"The said letter seeks to communicate a decision of the Regional Functional Executive Committee regarding the withdrawal of the Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate to the Constituency Chairman and the Secretary. This action, if true, was taken without the approval of the National Executive Committee and is considered inappropriate, and in contravention of due process and the provisions of articles 40, 41, 46, and 48 of the NDC constitution," Mr. Kwetey wrote.

He further requested the Central Regional Chairman and the Regional Secretary to appear before the National Leadership of the party on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at 2 PM to explain the circumstances under which this letter was issued without the approval of the national leadership.

The withdrawal follows complaints filed against Shaibu Migyimah, prompting the NDC’s Central Regional Functional Executive Committee to decide on his immediate removal as a candidate after thorough investigations and deliberations.

A separate letter from the Regional Functional Executive Committee to the Assin Central chairman indicated that Migyimah would be suspended for six months pending adjudication by the Regional Disciplinary Committee.