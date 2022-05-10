NDC pats Methodist Church for disowning Rev. Bosomtwe Ayensu’s comments

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commended The Methodist Church Ghana for distancing the church as an institution from the personal comments of Rt. Rev. Stephen R. Bosomtwe Ayensu, the Superintendent Minister of the Amakom Circuit of the church’s Kumasi Diocese.
Rt. Rev. Bosomtwe Ayensu is alleged to have attacked former President John Mahama for saying that he would outlaw E-Levy should he be voted as president of Ghana again.
Bosomtwe Ayensu allegedly made the comments during the 25th Annual Synod of the Obuasi Diocese of the church in Obuasi, where he was previously a bishop.
According to the church, its official spokesperson remains the Presiding Bishop and no one else.
But the NDC, whose leaders and some members condemned Rt. Rev. Bosomtwe Ayensu, has welcomed the decision of the church to distance itself from the comments.
The following is a statement issued by the NDC, signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.
NDC COMMENDS THE METHODIST CHURCH GHANA
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has become aware of an official Press Release issued by the Methodist Church Ghana in which the church has distanced itself from the conduct of one of its own, the Rt. Rev. Stephen R. Bosomtwe Ayensu, a past Methodist Bishop of the Obuasi Diocese.
It would be recalled that only a few days ago, the Rt. Rev. Stephen R. Bosomtwe Ayensu, launched an unprovoked attack on His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, over his recent pledge to ensure the immediate repeal of the unpopular E-levy law when the NDC assumes the reins of Government.
This latest attack forms part of a litany of vitriolic attacks launched by the same man against the National Democratic Congress and leading figures and functionaries of the party. One of such attacks for instance was his unfounded claim that Former President Mahama and the NDC would cancel the Free Senior High School policy in the event the party won the 2020 General Election.
We wish to state that at no point did the party or its leadership assume that the church lent its support or endorsement whatsoever to the regrettable conduct of the Rt. Rev. Bosomtwe Ayensu who often took advantage of the noble platform offered him by the church to engage in scurrilous attacks on leading figures of the NDC as though he was on a political campaign platform.
The NDC wishes to reaffirm its cordial working relationship with the Methodist Church of Ghana which has been a worthy partner in our democratic and developmental journey as a nation. Indeed, several leaders of the NDC have been and are still devout members of the Methodist Church. Notably, President John Evans Atta Mills and Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, both of blessed memory were members of the Methodist Church in good standing until their passing. Similarly, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang who is the immediate-past Running Mate to the Flagbearer of the NDC in the 2020 General Election is also a member of the Methodist Church.
The party hereby assures the Methodist Church that we shall continue to hold the church in high esteem as a strong pillar of development in the areas of education, health, among others in our dear country, as we have trusted the church to remain a non-aligned stakeholder, a neutral arbiter and the moral compass of our society.
Signed.
Johnson Asiedu Nketiah
(General Secretary)