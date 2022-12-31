The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, December 31 held a ceremony to commemorate the 41st anniversary of the 31st December Revolution.
The ceremony was held at the Dawhenya Town Park in the Ningo Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region.
The anniversary, which was on the theme; "31st December Revolution, remembering our heroes for greater works" was characterised by a wreath laying, lighting of the perpetual flame, and a durbar.
The 31st December Revolution anniversary is marked as a reminder of the ideals of - probity, accountability, freedom and justice on which the NDC was founded.
Speakers at the event were Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram, Comrade Shine Gaveh, National Chairman, United Cadre Front, Dr Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, MP Korley Klottey, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of NDC and Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the NDC.
The National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah noted that the current administration has plunged the economy into worse condition akin to the situation that existed prior the revolution in 1981.
"So if we are repeating the history now, what does it tell us? It means that we failed or rather refused to learn lessons from our own history."
He said contrary to expectation of the government of a revolt of a sort, the only lifeline was that Ghanaians have taken a decision not to engage in any disruptive change in government.
"Otherwise, we will not be here today. That is our only lifeline. However, the patience of the people have a limit," he said.
He said as the NDC and a section of Ghanaians commemorate the revolution, let the leaders of the country be reminded that they should not stretch the patience of Ghanaians too far, and warned that it may be dangerous for all the nation.
"We have created this democracy and we want the democracy to last. Even if their intention is to misbehave so that there's disruption and our record of giving to Ghanaians a lasting constitution is erased, we refuse to follow their bait because we want the constitution to last and to use the same constitution to pass judgement Thier the event. Because we want the Constitution on them." He said
Principles
The General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey bemoaned the level of selfishness that that eaten into the body politics of Ghana.
He said it was sad how the country has drifted over the period of 41 years adding the a political parties have moved away from their original principles such as the love of nation After I moved away from those original principles which he defined as the love of nation, the love of the society.
He called for the return to the core principles of the NDC which is the wellbeing of the nation first and foremost before individual interests.
Mr Kwetey said over the period the NDC has become too much of a political party of policies which though were brilliant and beautiful but not helpful.
He said the NDC must revert to its original foundation of principles and values.
"This party must come back again to the Bedrock of principles and values again. This party can just be a party that is known for building roads and building schools and building infrastructure. There are even wicked rulers who mange to build roads. This party must fundamentally be a party that love this country enough to make sure the principles we set are principal that forever will help this country. HE said although the NDC have done a great job as a party, so much more remain to be accomplished. he said.
Decency
Dr Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings expressed concern about worsening monetisation of politics and urged members of the party to return the core values and principles of the revolution which is accountability, probity and transparency.
"In the midst of all that, we must add one more thing. Let us add decency to our practice of politics" she said
The MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George urged every member of the party at whatever level to involve themselves in mass mobilisation of voters across the nation toward election 2024 and to ensure victory of the party so that they can restore the country to the path of dignity and growth.
Present at the event were Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC in the 2020 elections, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, former Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Kojo Bonsu, Former Mayor of Kumasi, Alhaji Hudu Yahaya, an elder of the party and former General Secretary of the NDC. Commodore Steve Obimpeh, Kofi Attoh, Barbera Serwaa Asamoah Moses Asaga, Sam Pee Yalley among other stalwarts
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.