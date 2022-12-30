As part of a home coming after winning the National Chairman position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia went to the Bono Region for the Christmas festivities.
As part of his rounds, he called on the Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II.
And the Dormaahene could not hide his admiration for Mr Asiedu Nketiah but to turn it to a song.
In the popular "revolution song" tune, the Dormaahene sang:
"Chairman may go, chairman may come but the chairman General has a long way to go and has come to stay" he sang with the support of the gathering amidst applause.
Watch the video attached below
[VIDEO] Chairman 'General Mosquito' has come to stay - Dormaahene sings for Asiedu Nketiah [VIDEO] https://t.co/4SNy9tvjRf pic.twitter.com/Xtwz5phhSK— GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) December 30, 2022