NDC holds thank you rally at Assin North

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Politics Jul - 11 - 2023 , 06:30

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said he is hopeful that the victory of James Gyakye Quayson in the recent by-election would be replicated across the country for an NDC win in the 2024 elections.

Speaking at the party's thank you rally at Assin Bereku last Sunday Mr Mahama said the victory of the NDC was imminent.

The rally held at the Methodist School Park at Assin Bereku was to express the party's gratitude to the people for reelecting Mr Quayson as the Member of Parliament ( MP) for Assin North.

It was attended by hundreds of party faithful.

Also present were some party bigwigs including the party chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey and the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

Commendation

Mr Mahama commended the people of Assin North for their unwavering support for Mr Quayson and urged them to vote massively for the party in the 2024 general election.

“If history is being written about elections in Ghana, the people of Assin North will have their name written in gold.

We are carrying the same momentum to the 2024 general election.

I have faith in the Almighty God to grant the NDC victory in the next election,” he stated.

He pledged the NDC's support for Quayson, saying the party would stand with him through the trial.

Party leadership

Mr Nketiah said Mr Quayson’s win was an indication of an "awake" electorate.

He said all must understand that those times when you could take the electorate for granted and come and "buy" them was over, saying that all institutions must learn a lesson for the election results.

The Communications Director of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, for his part, said the Assin North electorate had spoken for the teeming unemployed masses, the many people who had lost their jobs and farmers who don't have access to farming inputs.

The Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Prof. Richard Asiedu, said the agenda to secure 20 of the 23 seats in the region for the party was on course and urged the people to vote the party into power for development.

Minority leader

Dr Forson said the election was a statement to the government that the people were unhappy with its bad governance, saying it must be repeated in the 2024 election.

He pledged the support of the NDC parliamentary caucus to Mr Quayson, saying the minority would support and accompany him to all his court appointments.

Mr Quayson thanked the chiefs and people of Assin North and all who supported him to win, saying he would not let the constituency down.

He urged the people to repeat the voting trends in 2024 and vote for the NDC's flag bearer, Mr Mahama and himself for accelerated development.