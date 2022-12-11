NDC: 'Pablo' George Opare Addo retains position as National Youth Organiser

George Opare Addo, common known as "Pablo" has been re-elected National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Yaw Brogya Genfi his sole opponent in the election that took place at the Examination Hall of the University of Cape Coast could not outstage him.
At the end of the voting and counting of ballots, Opare Addo got 533 votes as against Brogya Genfi’s 508.
The results were declared at Sunday dawn (December 11, 2022.)
