NDC fixes GH¢500,000 as filing fee for presidential primary

THE National Democratic Congress (NDC) has fixed the filing fee for its presidential primary at GH¢500,000.
The parliamentary primary fee has also been pegged at GH¢40,000.
Furthermore, nomination forms for the presidential and parliamentary primaries are going for GH¢30,000 and GH¢5,000, respectively.
Both the presidential and the parliamentary primaries would be held concurrently on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
It is the final leg of internal elections to elect a flag bearer and 276 Parliamentary Candidates to lead the party into the 2024 election.
Timetable
Announcing the timetable for the elections at a press conference held in Accra yesterday, the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, said the two elections would be held on the same day in all the voting centres in the 276 constituencies including Santrokofi Akpafu Likpe and Lolobi (SALL), and the NDC headquarters would also constitute a voting centre,” Mr Kwetey said.
Present at the press conference were the National Chairman of the party, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah; National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi; Member of the NDC legal team, Baba Jamal, and former flag bearer aspirant, Sylvester Mensah among other leading members of the party.
Per the timetable, nominations for aspiring parliamentary candidates would open on February 22 to 24 to make room for interested persons to pick nomination forms via the NDC website at a cost of GH¢5000 which must be paid via Mobile Money.
Although nomination for presidential candidates would also commence on February 22 to 24, interested candidates are required to pick nomination forms directly from the office of the General Secretary of the party and pay a fee of GH¢30,000 via banker’s draft.
However, female aspirants and persons with physical disabilities would be required to pay only 50 per cent of the fee charged.
Aspiring presidential and parliamentary candidates would be required to submit the completed forms between March 20 to 22 before vetting would commence on March 27 to 29.
There would also be a window for appeals on the outcome of the vetting process between March 30 to April 6 before the election on May 13.
Qualification
To qualify to become a parliamentary candidate aspirant, Mr Kwetey said a person must first satisfy the 1992 Constitutions’ requirements for Members of Parliament.
The individual must also be a paid up member of the NDC in good standing and must not be a dual citizen or owe allegiance to any other country aside from Ghana.
With regard to flag bearer aspirants, the NDC General Secretary explained that persons interested must be members of the NDC for at least 10 years and in good standing and also satisfy the 1992 Constitution’s requirement for a President.
Electoral college
Mr Kwetey explained that an electoral college would be constituted by the party to elect the flag bearer.
The college, he said, would comprise executive members of the party from the branch to the national level.
It would also include Members of the NDC parliamentary group, former MPs who are members of the party, former presidential staffers, former members of the Council of State who are members of the NDC and former Ambassadors who are members of the party.