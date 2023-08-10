NDC clarifies disputed suspension of 'women's organizer' who backed Alan in Kumawu

Kweku Zurek Politics Aug - 10 - 2023 , 19:13

Amid circulating claims of suspending its women's organizer for the Kumawu Constituency, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has refuted these assertions. Multiple reports had suggested that Madam Akua Afriyie had been suspended for publicly endorsing Mr Alan Kyerematen, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential hopeful.

However, in a statement dated August 9, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC, Dr. Frank Amoakohene asserted that the party's leadership had not authorized any such disciplinary action.

The NDC clarified that Akua Afriyie's name does not appear in any of its records as a women's organizer or party executive, be it at the branch, constituency, or regional level.

Dr. Amoakohene's statement addressed a publication in the Chronicle newspaper, which had been subsequently republished by other media outlets. The publication had claimed that the NDC suspended its women's organizer for the Kumawu Constituency due to her purported support for one of the NPP's Presidential Aspirants, Alan Kyerematen.

The NDC statement read, "I wish to by this statement debunk the publication and put on record that, no such declaration has been made by any of our women's organizers, and no such purported suspension has been occasioned by any structure of the party."

The party's reaction comes after a widely circulated video depicted Madam Akua Afriyie expressing admiration for Alan Kyerematen. In the video, she indicated that, despite her NDC affiliation, she would cast her vote for Mr. Kyerematen if he were to be the NPP's flagbearer in the 2024 elections.

Dr. Amoakohene concluded the statement by reiterating the NDC's primary focus: the 2024 elections, aiming to secure victory for the party's flagbearer John Dramani Mahama and the NDC.