NDC accuses GTV of censorship during Independence Day coverage

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused state broadcaster, Ghana Television for censoring their leadership during the 62nd Independence Anniversary in Tamale.
According to the NDC, during the coverage of the event, GTV failed to capture the official NDC delegation which included former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.
The NDC in a tweet on Thursday said: "We have taken notice of the fact that the state broadcaster GTV completely blacked out on the @OfficialNDCGh delegation led by former President John D. Mahama @JDMahama and including national chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo to the 62nd Independence Day parade in Tamale".
